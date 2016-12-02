Breaking News Bar
 
APNewsBreak: Union backed out of deal to add 26th player

  FILE - At left, in a March 17, 2015, file photo, Major League Baseball Players Association executive and former Detroit Tigers first baseman Tony Clark talks to the media before a spring training exhibition baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. At right, in a May 19, 2016, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to reporters during a news conference at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York. Negotiators for baseball players and owners are meeting this week in Irving, Texas, in an attempt to reach agreement on a collective bargaining agreement to replace the five-year contract that expires Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK -- Baseball players and owners had a deal to expand active rosters from 25 to 26 players for most of the season, but the union backed out in the final stages of collective bargaining.

As part of the deal, the limit from Sept. 1 on would have been lowered from 40 to 28.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told The Associated Press on Friday: "We thought we were going to make an agreement, had a tentative agreement. ... but nothing's done until it's done."

While the players' association backed out, Manfred says "there were serious reservations on both sides."

Union head Tony Clark says the parties may revisit the topic during the five-year contract.

