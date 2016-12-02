Lisle man gets 7 years Aurora hotel minor sex sting

hello

A Lisle man was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to traveling to an Aurora hotel in March 2015 and paying to have sex with two underage girls.

William Shyu, 32, of the 3000 block of Tangley Oaks Trail, faced up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary servitude of a minor and must register as a sex offender Friday, according to Kane County court records.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea, which also requires Shyu to register as a sex offender after his release.

According to prosecutors, Shyu drove to the hotel March 27, 2015, met with a person he believed was the mother of two girls, and paid the person $100 in cash to have sex with the two girls for 30 minutes.

Officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora Police Department then arrested Shyu, who admitted to police he intended to have sex with children.

No minor was ever present with or had any contact with Shyu.

Shyu remains free on $40,000 bond, and Barsanti ordered Shyu to surrender to the court Jan. 6 to begin serving his prison sentence. Under state law, Shyu can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior while in prison.

"Child sex trafficking -- human trafficking of any kind -- is unconscionable. Yet these crimes take place quite frequently in our communities, even here in Kane County," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said. "Our office, like law enforcement at all levels across the country, remains committed to wiping out child exploitation."

Shyu was one of seven people arrested in spring 2015 -- two of them for seeking, traveling and paying in an attempt to have sex with minors -- in a prostitution sting conducted by Aurora police.

Anthone J. Caradine, 28, of Romeoville is the second person arrested and charged with involuntary servitude of a minor in the police sting. Caradine's case is set for trial Jan. 7.