Blass concedes to Chaplin in DuPage County Board race

hello

Republican Richard Blass, left, says he won't seek a partial recount after narrowly losing a DuPage County Board seat to Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin.

Richard Blass officially has ended his bid for a District 2 DuPage County Board seat.

The Elmhurst Republican on Friday night announced he won't seek a partial recount of the results from the Nov. 8 election that show Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin defeating him by 50 votes.

"I have decided to accept the results and believe that our country's election system is based on citizens trusting their votes are counted in a fair and honest process," Blass said in a written statement.

On Election Night, it appeared Chaplin had lost her seat when she trailed Blass by more than 300 votes.

But after counting provisional ballots and those that arrived by mail, election officials said last week that Chaplin actually beat Blass 36,726 to 36,676.

Still, Blass could have asked that up to 25 percent of the precincts in District 2 be examined as part of a partial recount, called a discovery. Petitions for a discovery recount may be filed by any candidate who comes within 5 percent of the winning candidate.

In this case, Chaplin received 50.03 percent of the vote to Blass' 49.97 percent for a difference of less than 1 percent.

After spending more than a week considering a recount, Blass said he called Chaplin on Friday to concede.

In his statement, Blass thanked everyone who supported him.

"My campaign promise was dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of DuPage County," Blass said in the statement.

Blass, who is an attorney and a retired deputy police chief, said he will continue to keep his "eyes and ears open and use my experience to help others in any way possible."

Chaplin wasn't available for comment Friday night.

Chaplin of Downers Grove will be the only Democrat on the 18-member county board. She will serve a 2-year term representing District 2, which covers all or parts of Lisle, Lombard, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Villa Park, Naperville, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge.