McHenry man charged with stealing more than $1M from Itasca firm

Abel Aguirre of McHenry is charged with stealing more than $1 million from an Itasca-based company.

A 45-year-old McHenry man has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from his former employer, Itasca-based Fellowes Inc.

Authorities said Abel Aguirre, who worked as a supply chain manager, used an elaborate scheme from April 2008 through February 2014 to siphon more than $1 million from Fellows by using a company he owned called Global Commerce Group Inc.

In his role as supply chain manager, authorities say Aguirre bought goods and materials for Fellowes from Global -- instead of directly from the manufacturer -- and charged the company inflated prices.

Authorities say he used the same scheme involving another supplier that resulted in Fellowes overpaying for goods and materials to the tune of more than $500,000.

Fellowes officials uncovered the scheme, authorities said, and called Itasca police.

A DuPage County grand jury returned a 10-count indictment against Aguirre on Nov. 22 and an arrest warrant was issued.

He was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning, posted bail at the Itasca police station and was released.

"If these allegations are proven true, Abel Aguirre used the trust placed in him by his former employer to line his own pockets to the tune of approximately $2 million," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "White-collar crime is not a victimless crime. The effects of the theft can cause severe strain on the business and in turn cause employees to suffer or lose their jobs."

Aguirre has been charged with two counts of theft in excess of $1 million, two counts of theft in excess of $500,000 and six counts of forgery. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 30.