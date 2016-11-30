Flames strike early, beat Maple Leafs 3-0

Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman, left, and Calgary Flames' Deryk Engelland reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Calgary Flames' goalie Chad Johnson, right, and Matt Stajan celebrate the team's victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, left, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson stops a shot by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Calgary Flames' Freddie Hamilton, left, celebrates his goal with Micheal Ferland, middle, and Deryk Engelland against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, right, comes face-to-mask in the crease with Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta -- Freddie Hamilton and Kris Versteeg scored in the first minute and Chad Johnson made 39 saves in the Calgary Flames' 3-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Hamilton one-timed a centering pass from Micheal Ferland past Jhonas Enroth high on the glove side for his first of the season 19 seconds in. Thirty seconds later, Versteeg buried his third of the season. Sean Monahan was initially stopped from the slot, but Enroth kicked the rebound to Versteeg.

Calgary scored twice in the opening minute for the first time since March 11, 1987 against the Hartford Whalers. The last time any NHL team did it was Philadelphia against the New York Islanders on April 9, 2011.

Johnson has started eight of the last 10 games, going 6-2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .951 save percentage and a career-best three shutouts.

Matt Stajan also scored for Calgary.

Enroth made 26 saves.

NOTES: Toronto has lost 10 of its last 11 games in Calgary. ... Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau (broken finger) joined the team at the morning skate. He has missed nine games.

UP NEXT: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Friday night.