Flames strike early, beat Maple Leafs 3-0

CALGARY, Alberta -- Freddie Hamilton and Kris Versteeg scored in the first minute and Chad Johnson made 39 saves in the Calgary Flames' 3-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.
Hamilton one-timed a centering pass from Micheal Ferland past Jhonas Enroth high on the glove side for his first of the season 19 seconds in. Thirty seconds later, Versteeg buried his third of the season. Sean Monahan was initially stopped from the slot, but Enroth kicked the rebound to Versteeg.
Calgary scored twice in the opening minute for the first time since March 11, 1987 against the Hartford Whalers. The last time any NHL team did it was Philadelphia against the New York Islanders on April 9, 2011.
Johnson has started eight of the last 10 games, going 6-2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .951 save percentage and a career-best three shutouts.
Matt Stajan also scored for Calgary.
Enroth made 26 saves.
NOTES: Toronto has lost 10 of its last 11 games in Calgary. ... Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau (broken finger) joined the team at the morning skate. He has missed nine games.
