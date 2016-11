Glendale Heights man charged with burglary

hello

Jonathon Pfeifer of Glendale Heights has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

A 31-year-old Glendale Heights man, Jonathan Pfeifer, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance, police said Wednesday.

Police said they responded at 12:38 a.m. Nov. 16 to a report of a suspicious man looking into vehicles on the 100 block of Stonefield Drive. When they arrived, they found Pfeifer inside a parked vehicle.

Pfeifer fled on foot, police said, and was captured after a short chase.

He was taken to the DuPage County jail.