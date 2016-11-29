Toews out for tonight's Chicago Blackhawks game

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has not played since he suffered an upper body injury last Wednesday in a game against San Jose. Associated Press

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews will not play in tonight's game against Florida at the United Center. The Hawks' captain will miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury he suffered in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Toews feels the "same" and the Hawks will continue to play it day by day.

Quenneville didn't offer any specifics when asked for a timetable on Toews' return.

"As soon as you see him on the ice, you've got an idea that he's close to playing," Quenneville said. "Johnny wants to be out there in the worst way, so we'll do everything we can to get him back."

