Portillo's now offering subscription that would deliver food to your home

Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake is now available for shipping. Photo courtesy of Portillo's

You can now subscribe to Portillo's.

The famous hot dog chain announced Tuesday the launch of a new Portillo's 365 subscription service, which sends a rotating selection of Portillo's favorite dishes to your house every other month for a year, anywhere in the country. It costs $365, including shipping.

The chain also announced it will start delivering its Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake, previously only available in restaurants. It's $49.99, including shipping.

The cake requires assembly, though. The cake layers arrive pre-baked, but recipients need to add the frosting on their own (a spatula is included).

"For the upcoming holiday season, we wanted to give Portillo's fans a new way to enjoy their favorite menu items," Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement.

Portillo's, which started out of a small trailer in Villa Park in 1963, now has more than 40 locations across several states.