Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/29/2016 2:40 PM

Portillo's now offering subscription that would deliver food to your home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake is now available for shipping.

      Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake is now available for shipping.
    Photo courtesy of Portillo's

  • Portillo's hot dogs can now be sent as part of a subscription service.

       Portillo's hot dogs can now be sent as part of a subscription service.
    Deborah Pankey | Staff Photographer

 
Jamie Sotonoff
 
 

You can now subscribe to Portillo's.

The famous hot dog chain announced Tuesday the launch of a new Portillo's 365 subscription service, which sends a rotating selection of Portillo's favorite dishes to your house every other month for a year, anywhere in the country. It costs $365, including shipping.

The chain also announced it will start delivering its Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake, previously only available in restaurants. It's $49.99, including shipping.

The cake requires assembly, though. The cake layers arrive pre-baked, but recipients need to add the frosting on their own (a spatula is included).

"For the upcoming holiday season, we wanted to give Portillo's fans a new way to enjoy their favorite menu items," Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement.

Portillo's, which started out of a small trailer in Villa Park in 1963, now has more than 40 locations across several states.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account