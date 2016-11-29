Portillo's now offering subscription that would deliver food to your home

You can now subscribe to Portillo's.
The famous hot dog chain announced Tuesday the launch of a new Portillo's 365 subscription service, which sends a rotating selection of Portillo's favorite dishes to your house every other month for a year, anywhere in the country. It costs $365, including shipping.
The chain also announced it will start delivering its Portillo's World Famous Chocolate Cake, previously only available in restaurants. It's $49.99, including shipping.
The cake requires assembly, though. The cake layers arrive pre-baked, but recipients need to add the frosting on their own (a spatula is included).
"For the upcoming holiday season, we wanted to give Portillo's fans a new way to enjoy their favorite menu items," Portillo's CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement.
Portillo's, which started out of a small trailer in Villa Park in 1963, now has more than 40 locations across several states.