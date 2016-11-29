New downtown Palatine plan calls for more apartments, bike access

hello

The new long-term plan for Palatine's downtown calls for more multifamily housing near the Metra station and improved access to public transit for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The 127-page plan -- which includes studies of downtown traffic, real estate and land values -- was completed by consultant SCB Chicago and funded by the Regional Transit Authority and the village. The plan also reflects input from the public and other downtown stakeholders.

"I'm proud we went through this 15-month planning process and had involvement from downtown residents," said Ben Vyverberg, Palatine's director of planning and economic development. "They had valuable feedback (that) made its way into the plan."

Vyverberg, who was on the plan's steering committee, said the nonbinding document is meant to guide decision-makers on how to best use the land within a quarter-mile of the Metra station. The village's last land-use guide for the area was implemented in 2000 and hasn't been updated since 2004.

"(This plan) was an attempt by the consultant to really look at those areas that haven't gone through any kind of redevelopment in that time," Vyverberg said. "This is a forward-looking document."

The plan cost $100,000 to complete. The village paid $20,000 and the RTA paid for the rest.

"This project is a prime example of the successful allocation of the RTA's Community Planning program funding," RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden said. "It enhances access to transit and leverages the existing asset of the Metra station, further illustrating the importance of transit in community development."

Among the challenges identified in the plan is the lack of pedestrian access and sidewalk continuity in some parts of downtown. Another deficiency is the lack of retail shops, offices and other complementary uses among the many bars and restaurants downtown.

According to the plan, employers expressed a strong desire to stay in downtown Palatine and hope to expand in the future. Being close to the Metra stop makes their businesses more desirable to younger employees who might want to reverse commute from Chicago, they told consultants.

The plan can be viewed on the village's website, www.palatine.il.us.