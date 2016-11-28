Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 11/28/2016 11:22 PM

One driver killed in collision near Huntley

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rescue personnel respond to a fatal crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road near Huntley.

      Rescue personnel respond to a fatal crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road near Huntley.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • The semitrailer truck driver involved in a crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road sustained minor injuries, while the driver of an SUV was killed.

      The semitrailer truck driver involved in a crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road sustained minor injuries, while the driver of an SUV was killed.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • The driver of this SUV was killed in a crash Monday night near Huntley.

      The driver of this SUV was killed in a crash Monday night near Huntley.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

One person died Monday evening after a crash at an intersection in an unincorporated area near Huntley -- the second fatality at that location in less than a week, officials said.

The most recent crash happened Monday evening at Route 20 and Harmony Road, killing the driver of an SUV and injuring the driver of a semitrailer truck, Huntley fire officials said.

The intersection was shut down for hours while officials investigated, Huntley Battalion Chief Tim Flannigan said. The semitrailer truck driver was taken to Centegra Huntley with minor injuries, he said.

Last Wednesday, John DiMauro, 54, of Woodstock, was traveling north on Route 20 in a Ford Expedition when a box truck ran through a stop sign while headed east on Harmony Road, McHenry County sheriff's officials said. DiMauro was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection is known to local emergency responders as a dangerous area, Flannigan said.

"Over the years there's been a lot of fatalities," he said. "It's a T intersection, high speed and the view is blocked for people coming off of the I-90 interchange."

The McHenry County sheriff's major crash investigation unit continues to investigate.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account