One driver killed in collision near Huntley

The driver of this SUV was killed in a crash Monday night near Huntley. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

The semitrailer truck driver involved in a crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road sustained minor injuries, while the driver of an SUV was killed. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Rescue personnel respond to a fatal crash Monday night at Route 20 and Harmony Road near Huntley. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

One person died Monday evening after a crash at an intersection in an unincorporated area near Huntley -- the second fatality at that location in less than a week, officials said.

The most recent crash happened Monday evening at Route 20 and Harmony Road, killing the driver of an SUV and injuring the driver of a semitrailer truck, Huntley fire officials said.

The intersection was shut down for hours while officials investigated, Huntley Battalion Chief Tim Flannigan said. The semitrailer truck driver was taken to Centegra Huntley with minor injuries, he said.

Last Wednesday, John DiMauro, 54, of Woodstock, was traveling north on Route 20 in a Ford Expedition when a box truck ran through a stop sign while headed east on Harmony Road, McHenry County sheriff's officials said. DiMauro was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection is known to local emergency responders as a dangerous area, Flannigan said.

"Over the years there's been a lot of fatalities," he said. "It's a T intersection, high speed and the view is blocked for people coming off of the I-90 interchange."

The McHenry County sheriff's major crash investigation unit continues to investigate.