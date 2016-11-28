What controversial Exelon energy bill could mean to you

A controversial energy bill could be voted on by the state legislature this week that would change nuclear energy generation and power usage in Illinois.

Who would benefit? What would it cost? Here's a brief look at the latest version of Senate Bill 2814, which is about 200 pages long and covers a period from 2017 through 2030.

Information was provided by Mark A. Falcone, vice president of support services for ComEd, an Exelon company; John Slocum, manager of state government affairs for Constellation, also an Exelon company; David Kolata, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, a nonprofit representing the interests of utility customers; and Dave Lundy, director of BEST Coalition, a group of opponents.

Q: What does SB 2814 include?

A: Exelon proposes that two nuclear generation plants in Clinton and Cordova, which were slated to close in 2017, remain open for the next 10 years. Proponents say that would keep 1,600 workers employed at the plants near Decatur and the Quad Cities and would retain 4,200 related jobs in those regions. The bill introduces a zero emission standard that would compensate utilities that produce power with no carbon emissions. It would commit $750 million to fund low-income programs, such as providing solar energy to communities along with related job training.

Q: What would it cost consumers?

A: If the bill passes, Exelon and ComEd said residential consumers will pay about 25 cents extra on their monthly bill between 2017 and 2030. If the bill is rejected, they said consumers could pay $1.85 per month due to costs of closing down the two nuclear plants and developing other energy resources. The costs to businesses isn't known and Exelon and ComEd provided no estimates, saying there's too much variance in the amount of power each business uses and the energy efficiency programs each participates in.

Q: Why are some groups against the bill?

A: Opponents say if the bill passes, consumers will pay $16.4 billion over the period of the bill. They say the provisions would cost 43,000 jobs from companies that either would move out of Illinois or not choose to locate here. If the bill passes, the study said, it could cost businesses and force them to cut jobs or move out of state. The groups also say that Illinois generates 41 percent more electricity than it consumes and this creates a permanent subsidy for generating facilities that are not needed. It also interferes with the competitive market and will stifle future innovation for new energy in Illinois, they say.

Q.: Who is supporting this bill?

A: Exelon Corp., parent of ComEd and Constellation, has written the bill with the support of the Citizens Utility Board, the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club and others.

Q: Who is against this bill?

A: About 30 organizations, including AARP, the Illinois attorney general's office, the Building Owners & Managers Association and the Environmental Law and Policy Center.