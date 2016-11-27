Anderson makes 32 saves, Senators beat Rangers 2-0

New York Rangers goaltender Antti Raanta (32) prepares to make a save as teammate Marc Staal (18) helps keep Ottawa Senators' Tom Pyatt (10) from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Chris Neil (25) falls over New York Rangers goaltender Antti Raanta and Marc Staal (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The Senators defeated the Rangers 2-0. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (65) lies on the ice after getting knocked over by New York Rangers' Rick Nash (61) as linesmen Brian Mach (78) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save on a shot by New York Rangers' Jesper Fast (19) as Senators' Chris Wideman (6) helps out during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) looks for the puck as teammate Cody Ceci (5) checks Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Craig Anderson made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Smith scored in the second period.

Rangers goalie Antti Raanta made 18 saves in his first loss of the season. He was making his first start since Nov. 21 against Pittsburgh.

Ottawa improved to 6-3 in the road. It also improved to 3-0 in the second night of back-to-back sets.

The Rangers were 8-0-1 at home through their first nine games before going 0-3-1 in their last four games at Madison Square Garden.

Pageau scored 1:54 into the second. Smith worked the puck behind the Rangers' net to Tom Pyatt, who drew in two defenders and fed Pageau in front of the net for his third goal of the season.

The Senators scored again on a power play. Mark Stone fired a wrist shot from inside the faceoff circle for his sixth goal of the season.

Ottawa forward Derick Brassard played against the Rangers for the first time since he was traded over the summer. New York sent Brassard to Ottawa on July 18 for Mika Zibanejad and a draft pick.

NOTES: Adam Clendening and Oscar Lindberg were healthy scratches for the Rangers. ... Mika Zibanejad missed his fourth game with a broken left fibula. ...Fredrik Claesson and Max McCormick were scratched for the Senators.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.