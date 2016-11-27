Masked gunman robs Lake Villa-area gas station

Lake County authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Lake Villa area gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to police, the masked man walked into the station at 36044 N. Route 45 about 12:11 a.m., pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the station.

A canine team from Lake Villa Police Department tracked the man to a nearby parking lot, where the scent ended, authorities said.

The robber was described as a dark-skinned man with a thin build and standing approximately 5'4". He was wearing a black North Face jacket, black hat, black ski mask, blue jeans, and black gloves.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.