Schwartz, Blues beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle, left, has his shot deflected by St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu (9), of Finland, is congratulated by teammates Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, and Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, after scoring a goal as St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (75) skates towards his bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny, center, reacts after scoring a goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, front, falls to the ice as he and St. Louis Blues' Ty Rattie chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny, left, has his shot blocked by Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period, David Perron scored the only goal in a shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.

Paul Stastny also scored as St. Louis stretched its home point streak to nine games and improved to 9-2-1 at Scottrade Center.

Perron made the game-winning move in the fourth round of the shootout after each team came up empty in the first three rounds.

Jake Allen stopped 28 shots and all four shootout attempts to improve to 10-3-3 on the season and 7-0-2 at home.