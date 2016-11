Bodies of woman, dog found in Fox Lake

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

A woman's body was recovered from Nippersink Lake Saturday afternoon, Fox Lake police said.

Officers were called to the scene 2:45 p.m. about a dead dog in the water in the lake near the 200 block of Leisure Drive, police said.

An officer checked the shoreline and also discovered the woman's body, police said.

Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Police said in a news release the isolated incident poses no threat to the community.