Naperville motorcyclist remains hospitalized after crash

A 19-year-old Naperville man was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding and slamming into a light pole, authorities said.

The man became separated from his 2006 Honda CBR600RR sport bike and traveled another 30 to 40 feet before he struck the pole about 12:15 p.m. Thursday on the city's far south side, Naperville police Cmdr. Ken Parcel said. The motorcyclist was taken to Edward Hospital for treatment, but Parcel said he could not comment further on the extent of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving north on 248th Avenue approaching Ashwood Road when he struck a curb and came off the motorcycle. Parcel said other drivers stopped to help before police and paramedics arrived, but investigators still are searching for witnesses who actually saw the crash.

Investigators also are working to determine whether speed was a factor, as the weather on a dry and cloudy Thanksgiving likely was not, Parcel said. The speed limit on the stretch of 248th Avenue where the crash occurred is 45 mph, but some nearby residents have complained and called for the city to lower the limit.

Crash reconstruction experts from the Naperville Police Department's traffic unit closed northbound 248th between Royal Portbrush Drive and 103rd Street for several hours Thursday while they investigated, Parcel said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact the traffic unit at (630) 305-5379 or parcelk@naperville.il.us.