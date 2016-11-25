Guadalupe shrine leaders, Des Plaines to meet Wednesday

hello

Des Plaines residents who live near the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe will meet with shrine leaders Wednesday to discuss the upcoming feast day celebration and its impact on traffic.

Alderman Don Smith of the 7th Ward is organizing the meeting with shrine rector, the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the shrine, located on Central Road west of River Road. Smith has invited residents of the Cumberland Estates, Craig Manor, Kylemore Green and Longford Glen subdivisions, though the meeting is also open to the general public.

This year's celebration is scheduled Dec. 10-12. It annually attracts thousands of pilgrims, many who arrive on foot from parishes throughout Chicago and the suburbs.