Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/25/2016 5:54 PM

Guadalupe shrine leaders, Des Plaines to meet Wednesday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe attracts thousands of pilgrims every December for the annual feast day celebration. Shrine leaders will discuss this year's event during a community meeting Wednesday in Des Plaines.

       The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe attracts thousands of pilgrims every December for the annual feast day celebration. Shrine leaders will discuss this year's event during a community meeting Wednesday in Des Plaines.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2009

 
Daily Herald report

Des Plaines residents who live near the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe will meet with shrine leaders Wednesday to discuss the upcoming feast day celebration and its impact on traffic.

Alderman Don Smith of the 7th Ward is organizing the meeting with shrine rector, the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the shrine, located on Central Road west of River Road. Smith has invited residents of the Cumberland Estates, Craig Manor, Kylemore Green and Longford Glen subdivisions, though the meeting is also open to the general public.

This year's celebration is scheduled Dec. 10-12. It annually attracts thousands of pilgrims, many who arrive on foot from parishes throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account