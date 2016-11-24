Breaking News Bar
 
Gurnee Community Church continues Thanksgiving tradition

  • Recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station are greeted with high-fives and applause Thursday at Gurnee Community Church for Thanksgiving dinner. The recruits enjoyed a turkey dinner, deserts, games and phone calls to loved ones.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Gurnee Community Church Senior Pastor Chris Stephens greets recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station Thursday during the church's annual Thanksgiving event.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Great Lakes Naval Station recruit Nathan Throckmorton strikes up a conversation with Hannah and Josiah Goering during Thanksgiving dinner at Gurnee Community Church.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteer Erin Coburn of Libertyville serves food to recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station Thursday at Gurnee Community Church. It's the second year Coburn has volunteered at the annual event.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Gurnee Community Church held its annual Thanksgiving event for Great Lakes Naval Station recruits.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

About 75 Great Lakes Naval Station recruits enjoyed Thanksgiving Day dinner with all the trimmings and hospitality from volunteers at Gurnee Community Church.

The church started offering the Thanksgiving meal to the sailors in training about 20 years ago. Similar to previous years, Thursday's menu featured turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberries, soft drinks and desserts.

Church member Ken Roscher, who helped to organize Thursday's festivities, said fewer naval recruits are at Great Lakes right now, which accounted for the dip from last year's 230 guests.

Roughly 100 Gurnee Community Church volunteers helped to stage the holiday dinner -- a task that included the purchase of 36, 22-pound turkeys. Roscher said the church offered the meal to anyone who visited.

As part of the day, the church provided video games for the recruits to play and telephones for them to call loved ones. Great Lakes recruits generally are disconnected from the outside world while in training.

