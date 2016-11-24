Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/24/2016 2:51 PM

Elgin tradition grows to feed more than 1,000 people

  • play this video Community Dinner in Elgin

    Video: Community Dinner in Elgin

  • Anevay Hernandez, 8, of Elgin offers desert choices for people attending the ninth annual Elgin Community Thanksgiving dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.

       Anevay Hernandez, 8, of Elgin offers desert choices for people attending the ninth annual Elgin Community Thanksgiving dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli in Elgin, gets a hug of thanks from Theresa Boswell of Elgin during a Thanksgiving Day celebration for the community at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin. Turner organized the event and Boswell was one of numerous community volunteers.

       Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli in Elgin, gets a hug of thanks from Theresa Boswell of Elgin during a Thanksgiving Day celebration for the community at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin. Turner organized the event and Boswell was one of numerous community volunteers.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Up to 1,500 people were expected at the Thanksgiving Day celebration at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.

       Up to 1,500 people were expected at the Thanksgiving Day celebration at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Henoch Fuentes, chaplain for the Elgin Police Department, entertained diners at First United Methodist Church Thursdy with many songs, including "Count the Many Blessings."

       The Rev. Henoch Fuentes, chaplain for the Elgin Police Department, entertained diners at First United Methodist Church Thursdy with many songs, including "Count the Many Blessings."
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Deanne Krappitz takes a break from volunteering as she gets a plate of food to eat during a Thanksgiving Day celebration at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.

       Deanne Krappitz takes a break from volunteering as she gets a plate of food to eat during a Thanksgiving Day celebration at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli in Elgin, coordinated a Thanksgiving Day celebration for the community at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.

       Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli in Elgin, coordinated a Thanksgiving Day celebration for the community at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Over the years, the Elgin Community Thanksgiving dinner has morphed from a charitable dinner for the city's less fortunate to a dinner feeding more than 1,500 of the city's less fortunate and families looking to help out.

And organizer Jeff Turner would have it no other way.

"We've grown every year and as we grow, we've seen more families alter their Thanksgiving traditions to include this dinner," Turner said Thursday at the First United Methodist Church. "And that's what I've wanted from the start."

Initial crowds, he said, began at about 500 people the first few years and have grown to the 1,500 expected Thursday.

"People started to realize that anyone was welcome, regardless of their socioeconomic status," he said. "And families started to bring their children to teach them about the meaning of Thanksgiving."

Elgin resident Deanne Krappitz began including volunteering and eating at the dinner with friends into her tradition about six years ago.

"I absolutely love it," she said. "The food is great and I get way more out of volunteering than I give."

Turner, owner of the Elgin-based In the Neighborhood Deli and ITN Fresh (at Gail Borden Public Library), sponsors the event along with several local charities, including Food for Friends. He announced Thursday that there will be even more volunteer opportunities available next month as the community has donated enough money, about $4,000, for him to host the first community Christmas dinner Sunday, Dec. 18.

"I'm super excited to be able to make that announcement that we're good to go for Christmas at the Hemmens (Cultural Arts Center)," Turner said. "We'll need help and more volunteers but I don't anticipate that being a problem."

Turner said he hopes the dinner will coincide with the "Elgin Celebrates the Holidays" variety show scheduled at the Hemmens that afternoon.

Malcom, who declined to give his last name but identifies himself as one of the city's homeless, said he looks forward to the Thanksgiving meal every year.

"It's a bright spot on my calendar, to say the least and now I know I've got a place to celebrate Christmas too," he said. "But for the grace and charity of kind strangers, warm meals are few and far between. I'm eternally thankful for what these folks pull together."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
