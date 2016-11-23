Elgin apartment complex evacuated after fire

About 110 people were evacuated from an apartment complex near downtown Elgin after a crawl space fire Wednesday morning.

The Elgin Fire Department responded at 3:02 a.m. to a call about the smell of smoke coming from the laundry room of Times Square Apartments at 5 Times Square, Battalion Chief Robb Cagann said in a news release.

There were no injuries to residents nor firefighters, but one person who was on a ventilation machine was taken to the hospital after the building's gas and electricity were shut off.

Firefighters found a light haze of smoke in the laundry and furnace rooms, and found a small fire below the furnace room floor in a crawl space. Firefighters cut through the concrete floor and controlled the fire within 45 minutes.

Thirty-eight units were evacuated because smoke had traveled throughout the building. The Elgin Police Department worked with the building's management to arrange alternative housing for displaced tenants.

The fire department red-tagged the building, and the city's code compliance department will determine when tenants can return, Cagann said.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.