updated: 11/24/2016 2:15 PM

Palatine Legion offers sailors a homey place to celebrate Thanksgiving

  • Jacob Marshall of Bakersfield, California, plays a game of pool with fellow recruits as Great Lakes Naval Station recruits were guests at Palatine American Legion Post 690 for Thanksgiving dinner.

  • Pierce Cloninger, a recruit at Great Lakes Naval Station, had dinner Thursday at Palatine American Legion Post 690 and took time to call his family in Lake Placid, Florida.

  • A veterans greeting was posted as Great Lakes Naval Station recruits had Thanksgiving dinner at Palatine American Legion Post 690. The poster was created for Veterans Day by students at Stuart R. Paddock School in Palatine, and Legion personnel rehung the sign to welcome recruits.

  • James Barrick of Warner Robins, Georgia, visits with fellow recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station who were at Palatine American Legion Post 690 for Thanksgiving dinner and other activities.

  • Clayson the mascot for the Palatine Historical Society, greets recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station who had Thanksgiving dinner at Palatine American Legion Post 690.

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Thursday hosted a busload of sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Thanksgiving feast.

It's been a post tradition, given the proximity of Great Lakes, to give sailors who are not able to enjoy the holiday with their families, dinner, a day of activities and the ability to call home for however long they desire.

"It is our goal to provide to these young men and women a memory that will stay with them their entire life," said Daphne Matthews, commander of the post.

For information on the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, any of their sponsored events or for membership write to their respective organizations at 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067, call (847) 359-1606 or visit www.alpost690.us.

