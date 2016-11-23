Palatine Legion offers sailors a homey place to celebrate Thanksgiving

Palatine American Legion Post 690 Thursday hosted a busload of sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station for a Thanksgiving feast.

It's been a post tradition, given the proximity of Great Lakes, to give sailors who are not able to enjoy the holiday with their families, dinner, a day of activities and the ability to call home for however long they desire.

"It is our goal to provide to these young men and women a memory that will stay with them their entire life," said Daphne Matthews, commander of the post.

