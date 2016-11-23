Former East Dundee Wal-Mart could become industrial complex

hello

The recently shuttered Wal-Mart building in East Dundee may not stay vacant for long.

Plote Property Management is proposing repurposing and expanding the structure at 620 Dundee Ave. to create a multi-tenant industrial building, said company representative Kurt Kresmery. The roughly $10 million construction project would also include building two smaller structures on what is now the Wal-Mart parking lot.

"Dark buildings don't do really anybody any good," Kresmery said. "This is a today project we can make some sense of."

Redeveloping the property would bring hundreds of jobs and several new businesses to the village, he said. Tenants could include manufacturers, distributors or other companies similar to those located in the nearby Rock Road Industrial Park, such as auto repair shops or HVAC businesses.

The site became vacant this past summer when Wal-Mart moved from East Dundee to a new superstore in Carpentersville. Citing a lack of nearby housing, as well as competition from Randall Road and Route 59, broker Joe Grody said it's unlikely the property could once again become a viable retail destination.

"In my professional experience, the highest and best use -- and the only use I could determine for this -- would be industrial," he said.

Last month, a group of investors proposed creating a Turkish Trade Center in the village to improve trade and business relations between Turkey and the U.S. The project would include building industrial structures on the former Wal-Mart site and adjacent property.

Should that proposal come to fruition, Plote representatives say their plans for redeveloping the site would complement the trade center.

Because of its visually prominent location at Routes 25 and 72, Trustee Rob Gorman said it's important for the property to look presentable. In his eyes, a neighboring property containing the Community Thrift Store would be incorporated into any redevelopment plans for that corner.

"It is an entranceway for our community," he said. "I would like to see it get cleaned up."

Plote has not yet considered including the thrift store in its plans, Kresmery said, but the company does intend to make the industrial buildings aesthetically pleasing.

The property, once acquired by Plote, would have to be rezoned to allow for an industrial use. East Dundee trustees indicated their support for the proposal this week.

"I would love to see this come through," Trustee Dan Selep said. "This'll look a whole lot better than an empty shopping center."