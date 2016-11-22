Des Plaines department heads won't face residency requirement

The Des Plaines city council decided Monday night to uphold its residency policy not requiring department heads to live in town.

Many department heads, including the police chief and city manager, live outside the city of Des Plaines. The council was split on the perennial issue, with some aldermen agreeing residency was important and others saying people can do their jobs wherever they live.

Alderman Dick Sayad of Ward 4 said it was important the department heads live in the area and argued the people of his ward stood behind him.

"By having you live here, you are a part of the people that are here. They can rub shoulders with you or they can give you their opinions," Sayad said. "You can see the laws that you're voting on and the things that you do and can see how it reacts to the residents of this town. To me it's a no-brainer."

But the mayor and other council members argued the requirement would drastically reduce the number of applicants for department positions. The mayor said the evidence showed the pool of applicants doubled when the residency requirement was lifted in the past.

"To me the data is very clear," Mayor Matthew Bogusz said. "I want our staff and our manager specifically to have the pick from the best in the region."

A few aldermen proposed a few department heads -- specifically the city manager, fire chief and police chief -- should live in Des Plaines. But they thought it was not necessary for the other four to do so. In an attempt to test this idea, there were two separate votes on whether to add a referendum to the April ballot to see what the people thought about this issue.

The council voted 4-4 both on the merits of a referendum proposal on whether to institute a residency requirement for several department heads, and the merits of a referendum proposal on all department heads. But the mayor voted against holding either referendum, breaking the tie in both cases, and leaving the current policy in place.