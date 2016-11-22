Second day of election filing nets two new Aurora candidates

Two new Aurora aldermanic candidates submitted nominating petitions Tuesday on the second day of filing for a place on the spring ballot.

Robert H. Paolicchi became the third candidate to file in the city's Ward 10 race, which already features incumbent Judd Lofchie and challenger Keith Bradley.

Incumbent Scheketa Hart-Burns also filed Tuesday to seek re-election in Ward 7.

Other Aurora aldermen seeking re-election are Juany Garza in Ward 2, Bill Donnell in Ward 4, Edward Bugg in Ward 9. So far, they are all unopposed.

No additional candidates filed to run for mayor where four hopefuls -- Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Mike Saville -- already have secured ballot spots.

No additional candidates filed in either Wheaton or Naperville.

In Naperville, five candidates filed Monday for four available city council seats. They are incumbents Judith Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John Krummen and newcomers Julie Berkowicz and Mike Isaac.

In Wheaton, West District incumbent Todd Scalzo is being challenged by Bobby McNeily, Lynn Robbins and Joseph Leone. East District incumbent Thor Saline will face Michael Barbier and Thomas Dymit. Councilmen John Rutledge in the South District and Phil Suess in the North District are so far unopposed. All nine candidates filed Monday.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday to file to run for posts in all three cities.