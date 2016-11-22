Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/22/2016 5:31 PM

Second day of election filing nets two new Aurora candidates

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Jessica Cilella
 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

Two new Aurora aldermanic candidates submitted nominating petitions Tuesday on the second day of filing for a place on the spring ballot.

Robert H. Paolicchi became the third candidate to file in the city's Ward 10 race, which already features incumbent Judd Lofchie and challenger Keith Bradley.

Incumbent Scheketa Hart-Burns also filed Tuesday to seek re-election in Ward 7.

Other Aurora aldermen seeking re-election are Juany Garza in Ward 2, Bill Donnell in Ward 4, Edward Bugg in Ward 9. So far, they are all unopposed.

No additional candidates filed to run for mayor where four hopefuls -- Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Mike Saville -- already have secured ballot spots.

No additional candidates filed in either Wheaton or Naperville.

In Naperville, five candidates filed Monday for four available city council seats. They are incumbents Judith Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John Krummen and newcomers Julie Berkowicz and Mike Isaac.

In Wheaton, West District incumbent Todd Scalzo is being challenged by Bobby McNeily, Lynn Robbins and Joseph Leone. East District incumbent Thor Saline will face Michael Barbier and Thomas Dymit. Councilmen John Rutledge in the South District and Phil Suess in the North District are so far unopposed. All nine candidates filed Monday.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday to file to run for posts in all three cities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account