Tim Veenbaas sworn in as acting Rolling Meadows mayor

Rolling Meadows Alderman Tim Veenbaas may only be the city's acting mayor for the next five months, but he said after his appointment Tuesday night he's ready to make an impact.

Veenbaas, 61, was chosen by his city council colleagues to serve as mayor until the April election, after Tom Rooney formally tendered his resignation at Tuesday's council meeting. Rooney was appointed in September to fill the 27th District Senate seat left open by the resignation of Matt Murphy, who took a job with a public affairs and lobbying firm.

Veenbaas has served as Rolling Meadows' 7th Ward alderman since being appointed in 2014, then elected in 2015. He has been the maintenance agent for the Creekside at Plum Grove Homeowners Association for 19 years and is a division manager at Sipi, a Chicago metal company.

Veenbaas said he hopes to put that business expertise to work on economic development initiatives.

"We have an incredible city that's done an incredible job on our finances," he said. "That's the expense line. Now if we can grow the top line to get more business in the city."

Veenbaas was appointed to the post on a 6-1 vote after a 10-minute closed session at the end of Tuesday night's council meeting. Alderman Laura Majikes voted "no."

Veenbaas said he won't run in the upcoming April election to serve out the remaining two years on Rooney's mayoral term. So far, at least two candidates have declared their intentions of seeking the position: Alderman Len Prejna and Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Dave Whitney.

Aldermanic races will also be held in the 2nd, 4th and 6th wards.

Meanwhile, in one of his last actions as mayor, Rooney issued the only veto of his 5½-year tenure, but the council did not attempt to overturn it Tuesday night.

Alderman voted 4-3 on Nov. 8 to increase aldermanic salaries from $4,000 to $6,000, starting in Wards 2, 4 and 6 after the April election. The mayor's salary would have risen from $9,950 to $12,000. But Rooney said no.

The council would have needed five votes of seven to overturn the veto.

Rooney hosted a cake and coffee reception before the meeting to thank aldermen, city staff members and residents, who he says contributed to the city's accomplishments that in turn led to his selection for state Senate by Republican committeemen.

"There's no way I would have had a shot at that opportunity without being blessed with this chair from the people of the city of Rolling Meadows," Rooney said.