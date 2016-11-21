Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Palatine school PTA treasurer charged with theft

  Amanda Toepper, 43, has been charged with stealing more than $2,000 from a Palatine school's Parent Teacher Association.

Doug T. Graham
 
 

The treasurer of a Palatine school's Parent Teacher Association has been charged with stealing more than $2,000 from the organization, authorities said Monday.

Amanda Toepper, a 43-year-old Palatine resident, was charged with one count of felony theft.

Palatine Police Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said police began the investigation that led to Toepper's arrest after they were contacted in October by the Virginia Lake Elementary School PTA.

According to a police news release Monday, Toepper is accused of stealing cash the PTA raised during school fundraisers throughout the year she served as treasurer. No additional details were available from police.

Virginia Lake Elementary, at 925 N. Glenn Drive in Palatine, is part of the Palatine Township Elementary District 15. The district said in a news release issued last weekend that the PTA is a separate organization and the district will not be directly involved in the resolution of the theft.

Toepper was arrested Oct. 28. Toepper's bond was set at $10,000.

