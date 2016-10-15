Jaguars make Gipson questionable for Bears with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson is now questionable to play at Chicago on Sunday.

The Jaguars (1-3) updated their injury report Saturday, making Gipson questionable because of a knee injury. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and participated fully in a walkthrough Friday. After seeing Gipson work in a more fast-paced practice Saturday, Jacksonville decided to change his playing status.

Gipson has 10 tackles and an interception this season. If he can't play against the Bears (1-4), Peyton Thompson would replace him in the starting lineup. A second-year player who has spent time with Atlanta, Washington and Chicago, Thompson has yet to start an NFL game.

