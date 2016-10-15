Breaking News Bar
 
Fire damages Elgin auto repair shop

  • A fire left an auto repair shop on Page Avenue uninhabitable Saturday morning, authorities said.

Daily Herald report

A fire caused about $350,000 in damage to an auto repair shop in Elgin Saturday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called 9:43 a.m. to the blaze that broke out in the shop on the 500 block of Page Avenue. The first crews arrived within five minutes and found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the shop's front overhead door. A working fire alarm also was called to bring in additional manpower.

The building's owner and his employee were able to escape without injury. No one else was harmed.

But the fire destroyed two vehicles that were inside the shop for repairs and caused structural damage to the building. City code enforcement officials deemed the shop uninhabitable.

The building's owner indicated the fire may have started with the use of a cutting torch, but Elgin fire officials said in a news release that they are investigating the official cause.

