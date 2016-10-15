Breaking News Bar
 
Man found dead in river along Woodridge golf course

Daily Herald report

Golfers discovered a man's body in a river adjacent to the Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge Saturday, police said.

The DuPage County Coroner's office is working to identify the man, determine his cause of death and notify his family. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Police have no indication "whatsoever" that foul play led to the man's death, Woodridge Deputy Police Chief Tom Stefanson said. His age was not immediately known.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District did not return a message Saturday.

