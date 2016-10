Pet parade a hoot at Randhurst Village

The fifth annual Hoots and H'Owls event was held Saturday afternoon at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

The event included a costume pet parade, with prizes awarded to the top three entries.

Other highlights include appearances by owls from the Stillman Nature Center, face-painting, stilt-walkers, pumpkin decorating and sand sculptures created by The Sand Sculpture Company of Woodstock.