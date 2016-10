Crash closes Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin

A stretch of the Route 31 western bypass in Algonquin has been closed to traffic because of a crash Saturday night.

Police were redirecting drivers away from the crash on Route 31 near Route 62 shortly before 6:30 p.m.

An alert posted on the village's Twitter page at 6:09 p.m. said the bypass will remain closed for several hours and encouraged drivers to use Main Street as an alternate.