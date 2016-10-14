Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 10/14/2016 12:03 PM

Sabres' Evander Kane out weeks with cracked ribs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane is out indefinitely after cracking three ribs in Thursday's season opener.

Coach Dan Bylsma said Kane will miss "weeks," the latest misfortune for a team already without top-line center Jack Eichel. Eichel will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain Wednesday.

Kane was hurt when he crashed into the end boards during the second period of Buffalo's 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Bylsma said Kane was taken to the hospital after the game and was released Thursday night.

Kane had 20 goals and 15 assists last season for the Sabres after being acquired in a trade with Winnipeg. He missed 17 games with a knee injury.

Forward Kyle Okposo (bruised knee) and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (back) returned to practice Friday after being scratched for Thursday's game.

Buffalo opens a four-game road trip Sunday at Edmonton.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account