updated: 10/14/2016 2:08 PM

Woman injured, dog dies, in Batavia house fire

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A dog died, and its owner was injured, in a house fire in Batavia.

The fire started about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the basement of a one-story wood-frame house on the 600 block of Cleveland Ave., according to Batavia Fire Chief Randy Deicke.

The woman, who was the only person home at the time, was wakened by the sound of a smoke-detector alarm, and escaped, he said.

"If it was not for the smoke detector, she probably would not have made her way out," Deicke said.

The woman was disoriented from the smoke, and was taken to Delnor Hospital for treatment.

Three other dogs survived.

The fire went through the basement ceiling. The home is uninhabitable, Deicke said.

The fire is still under investigation, Deicke said, but an electrical problem is suspected as the cause.

