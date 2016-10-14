Rand Road closed at Lake-Cook Road due to gas leak

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Rand Road at Lake-Cook Road as crews work to repair a natural gas leak.

Lake Zurich Fire Protection District Chief John Malcolm said a contractor hit a gas main on Rand Road in the middle of a busy retail strip in Kildeer and Deer Park, north of Lake-Cook. Nicor crews have been in the 20300 block of Rand Road, assisted by firefighters.

Nicor crews are projected to complete the repairs this evening, Malcolm said.

To accommodate the work, traffic is shut down on north- and southbound Rand at Lake-Cook. The affected area is near Palatine, Kildeer, Long Grove and Deer Park.

Authorities are rerouting traffic at Deer Park Boulevard and Lake-Cook.

Malcolm noted earlier traffic woes due to road work on Rand Road near a mall under construction on the east side in Kildeer.

"It was bad before the shutdown due to construction," he said. "Now it is worse."

Firefighters were summoned to the gas leak about 3 p.m.