Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/14/2016 9:42 PM

Carol Stream bike trail nearing completion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Crews are putting the finishing touches on a $2.4 million project to build a new bike path along the east side of Fair Oaks Road in Carol Stream. The trail should open to bike riders and pedestrians by the end of the month.

       Crews are putting the finishing touches on a $2.4 million project to build a new bike path along the east side of Fair Oaks Road in Carol Stream. The trail should open to bike riders and pedestrians by the end of the month.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bike riders will soon be able to go for a spin on a new path taking shape along Fair Oaks Road in Carol Stream.

       Bike riders will soon be able to go for a spin on a new path taking shape along Fair Oaks Road in Carol Stream.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • New bike path section

    Graphic: New bike path section (click image to open)

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

Biking a regional trail will soon become hassle-free in Carol Stream.

Construction is wrapping up on a $2.4 million project to build a path that fills the gap in the West Branch DuPage River Trail and links riders with shops and restaurants on Army Trail Road.

The trail previously came to a dead end at a bridge on St. Charles Road over the DuPage River and resumed farther north inside the West Branch Forest Preserve. Without a map showing the way, trail novices could wonder where to turn next.

But by the end of the month, they should be able to enjoy a smooth ride on an asphalt path that extends the trail east on St. Charles Road and continues north to Fair Oaks and Lies roads, where the existing system picks up at the forest preserve's entrance.

One section in the new path -- from Fair Oaks and Lies roads north to Army Trail -- is considered separate from the river trail. Another offshoot runs from Fair Oaks and St. Charles roads east to Benjamin Middle School, designed to give students and parents a safe route off the road in an unincorporated neighborhood near West Chicago.

Engineering Services Director Jim Knudsen expects completion of the project by the end of October if the weather cooperates. Moving utilities has caused some delays for contractors.

Despite appearances -- much of the asphalt paving is done -- don't reach for your two-wheeler just yet. The village cautions that the area remains off-limits to bike riders and pedestrians while crews make the finishing touches and install a boardwalk just north of Jason Court.

"They're very eager to get on there," Knudsen said of trail regulars.

About $1.87 million in grants financed most of the project. The village and the Wayne Township Road District each contributed about $166,000, while the DuPage County Forest Preserve District kicked in $198,000.

Officials gathered in May for a groundbreaking to kick off the much-anticipated project, and Knudsen expects another ceremony to mark the opening of the trail.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account