Carol Stream bike trail nearing completion

Biking a regional trail will soon become hassle-free in Carol Stream.

Construction is wrapping up on a $2.4 million project to build a path that fills the gap in the West Branch DuPage River Trail and links riders with shops and restaurants on Army Trail Road.

The trail previously came to a dead end at a bridge on St. Charles Road over the DuPage River and resumed farther north inside the West Branch Forest Preserve. Without a map showing the way, trail novices could wonder where to turn next.

But by the end of the month, they should be able to enjoy a smooth ride on an asphalt path that extends the trail east on St. Charles Road and continues north to Fair Oaks and Lies roads, where the existing system picks up at the forest preserve's entrance.

One section in the new path -- from Fair Oaks and Lies roads north to Army Trail -- is considered separate from the river trail. Another offshoot runs from Fair Oaks and St. Charles roads east to Benjamin Middle School, designed to give students and parents a safe route off the road in an unincorporated neighborhood near West Chicago.

Engineering Services Director Jim Knudsen expects completion of the project by the end of October if the weather cooperates. Moving utilities has caused some delays for contractors.

Despite appearances -- much of the asphalt paving is done -- don't reach for your two-wheeler just yet. The village cautions that the area remains off-limits to bike riders and pedestrians while crews make the finishing touches and install a boardwalk just north of Jason Court.

"They're very eager to get on there," Knudsen said of trail regulars.

About $1.87 million in grants financed most of the project. The village and the Wayne Township Road District each contributed about $166,000, while the DuPage County Forest Preserve District kicked in $198,000.

Officials gathered in May for a groundbreaking to kick off the much-anticipated project, and Knudsen expects another ceremony to mark the opening of the trail.