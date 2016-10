Police: Waukegan boy dies after being shot in head

A 3-year-old Waukegan boy died early Thursday after being shot in the head, and police believe it was an accident.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Greenfield Avenue about 3 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

Waukegan police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.