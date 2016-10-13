Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 10/13/2016 5:34 PM

Elgin's only Catholic high school turns 75

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • St. Edward Central Catholic High School, 335 Locust St., Elgin, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. An open house and school tours are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. with Rockford Diocese Bishop David Malloy at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 572 Jewett St., Elgin.

       St. Edward Central Catholic High School, 335 Locust St., Elgin, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. An open house and school tours are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. with Rockford Diocese Bishop David Malloy at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 572 Jewett St., Elgin.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • Magazine pages show the old and new entrances of St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

       Magazine pages show the old and new entrances of St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • Yearbooks from seven decades of St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

       Yearbooks from seven decades of St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. An open house and school tours are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Mass at 4 p.m. with Rockford Diocese Bishop David Malloy at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 572 Jewett St., Elgin.

       St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. An open house and school tours are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Mass at 4 p.m. with Rockford Diocese Bishop David Malloy at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 572 Jewett St., Elgin.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • This iconic photo is perhaps one of the most memorable of St. Edward Central Catholic High School's 75-year history in Elgin. Sisters William Christine and Annella posed on a Harley-Davidson, which was auctioned in 1990.

       This iconic photo is perhaps one of the most memorable of St. Edward Central Catholic High School's 75-year history in Elgin. Sisters William Christine and Annella posed on a Harley-Davidson, which was auctioned in 1990.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos.

       St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward Central Catholic High School fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.

       St. Edward Central Catholic High School fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward Central Catholic High School fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.

       St. Edward Central Catholic High School fine arts teacher Jackie Tabbert made this quilt out of old school uniforms, T-shirts and photos to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

  • Memorabilia including an old band uniform, football jersey, first football trophy, and diploma and class ring from St. Edward Central Catholic High School's first graduating class of 1944 are on display to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.

       Memorabilia including an old band uniform, football jersey, first football trophy, and diploma and class ring from St. Edward Central Catholic High School's first graduating class of 1944 are on display to commemorate the Elgin school's 75th anniversary.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

On Sept. 8, 1941, a small, refurbished school building off Locust Street in Elgin became the city's first Catholic high school.

St. Edward Central Catholic High School marks its 75th anniversary this year with an open house and tours of the building at 335 Locust St., from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Roughly 300 alumni and staff members are expected to celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday with Rockford Diocese Bishop David Malloy at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 572 Jewett St., Elgin. An alumni dinner will follow from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett.

The original St. Edward High School, built on Locust Street in 1877 as a public grade school, was destroyed by fire in 1881. It was rebuilt and renamed G.P. Lord School in 1906, and rebuilt again in 1907. The diocese later transformed that vacant school building into St. Edward's with funding from St. Joseph, St. Mary and St. Laurence parishes.

Classes initially were taught by four Adrian Dominican sisters with help from the priests of supporting parishes. Today, the school employs 45 faculty and staff members and has grown from that first graduating class of 82 boys and girls to serving 360 students.

Over the years, St. Edward has graduated many distinguished alumni, including retired federal judge Manuel Barbosa (class of 1965), soap opera star and television screenwriter Megan McTavish (class of 1967), retired Air Force inspector general and vice president of Lockheed Martin Stephen Mueller (class of 1975), and this year's Alumni of the Year, Sycamore Police Chief Glenn Theriault, formerly an Elgin police commander.

Yet, for all its history and contributions, many people in the Elgin area don't know the school exists, said Barbara Villont, school superintendent and principal.

"It's almost like the best kept secret in Elgin," she said. "It's such a phenomenal school. It's not well enough known and that's our focus right now, making sure people know who we are and what we do."

At its peak, the school had nearly 700 students in the early 1990s. That declined with Elgin Area School District U-46 opening high schools in Bartlett, Streamwood and South Elgin.

St. Edward draws students from seven Catholic elementary schools -- St. Charles Borromeo in Hampshire, St. Patrick in St. Charles, St. Catherine of Siena in West Dundee, and four Elgin schools: St. Mary, St. Joseph, St. Laurence, and St. Thomas More. Students come from a number of communities within Cook, Kane and McHenry counties.

Officials are launching a marketing campaign this year to increase enrollment highlighting the school's strengths, such as smaller class sizes of about 22 students and 97 percent of graduates being college bound.

"We truly know and love our students," Villont said. "I'm not sure that's commonplace in schools today. The school has a solid base with a strong Catholic tradition, history of family and community, and academic excellence."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account