COD interior design program receives honor

hello

College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn is one of 10 schools in North America to be recognized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association with its 2015 Excellence in Education Award, which honors NKBA accredited programs.

COD's Interior Design program recently received seven-year reaccreditation from the NKBA for the Kitchen and Bath Design certificate. Jane Kielb, Coordinator and Assistant Professor of the program, said most professionals working in the kitchen and bath industry are affiliated with NKBA.

"The award validates our efforts to maintain the high quality of the Interior Design program," she said. "We are always looking for ways to make the program even stronger because we want our students to have the best preparation possible when they start their careers."

Each NKBA program submitted two student design projects that were scored using the NKBA Kitchen and Bathroom Planning Guidelines and NKBA Graphics and Presentation Standards. The award-winning schools all earned an average combined score of 90 or above.

The Kitchen and Bath Design certificate program at College of DuPage prepares students with design and business skills necessary to work in the industry. The certificate requires a minimum of 41 credits, and NKBA exam candidates must complete a 2 credit internship.

In addition to the Kitchen and Bath certificate, the Interior Design program offers an Associate in Applied Science degree in Interior Design and certificates in Computer Applications, Lighting, and Sustainable Interior Design. An advisory board of industry professionals ensures the curriculum remains current with emerging trends, industry safety and building codes, and in-demand job skills while providing professional and networking opportunities in the design industry.