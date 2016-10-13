Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/13/2016 12:36 PM

COD interior design program receives honor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn is one of 10 schools in North America to be recognized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association with its 2015 Excellence in Education Award, which honors NKBA accredited programs.

COD's Interior Design program recently received seven-year reaccreditation from the NKBA for the Kitchen and Bath Design certificate. Jane Kielb, Coordinator and Assistant Professor of the program, said most professionals working in the kitchen and bath industry are affiliated with NKBA.

"The award validates our efforts to maintain the high quality of the Interior Design program," she said. "We are always looking for ways to make the program even stronger because we want our students to have the best preparation possible when they start their careers."

Each NKBA program submitted two student design projects that were scored using the NKBA Kitchen and Bathroom Planning Guidelines and NKBA Graphics and Presentation Standards. The award-winning schools all earned an average combined score of 90 or above.

The Kitchen and Bath Design certificate program at College of DuPage prepares students with design and business skills necessary to work in the industry. The certificate requires a minimum of 41 credits, and NKBA exam candidates must complete a 2 credit internship.

In addition to the Kitchen and Bath certificate, the Interior Design program offers an Associate in Applied Science degree in Interior Design and certificates in Computer Applications, Lighting, and Sustainable Interior Design. An advisory board of industry professionals ensures the curriculum remains current with emerging trends, industry safety and building codes, and in-demand job skills while providing professional and networking opportunities in the design industry.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account