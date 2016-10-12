Batavia movie theater seeks OK to serve alcohol

Moviegoers at the Goodrich Randall 15 theater in Batavia may be able to enjoy an adult beverage during the show next year.

Batavia aldermen Tuesday indicated with a 10-2 vote that they favor creating a new liquor-license category to allow movie theaters to sell alcohol. The city council will formally vote on the matter Oct. 17.

A Class J license would allow the sale of beer, wine and mixed drinks from concession counters and bars.

If the council creates the category, the movie theater would have to apply for a license and undergo the usual background check required of licensees.

Police Chief Gary Schira said the company that owns the Randall 15 approached him and the mayor with a request last year.

Under the proposed rules, patrons would not be able to buy liquor if they are attending a G- or PG-rated movie that starts before 8 p.m. To buy alcohol, moviegoers would have to show a ticket and wear a special wristband.

Aldermen Dan Chanzit and Susan Stark voted "no."

Chanzit lives within sight of the theater, at 550 N. Randall Road, said he believes people are already illegally drinking alcohol at the theater. He also said there are problems with people racing in the theater's parking lot.

Stark said it seems to her that many of the theater's employees are teenagers who may be afraid to stand up to an adult trying to leave the theater with an alcoholic beverage.

"Seriously, can people not go two hours, the running time of a movie, without an adult beverage?" Stark said.