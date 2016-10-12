Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/12/2016 6:26 PM

Duckworth: Ease political polarization by improving local economy

  U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat competing for U.S. Senate against incumbent Mark Kirk, talks to the Daily Herald editorial board.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth, a candidate for U.S. Senate against incumbent Mark Kirk, says she's focused on improving the local economy and expanding free community college tuition programs.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Tammy Duckworth said Wednesday the best way to ease a polarized political climate is to improve the economy locally in order to gain the support and trust of Republicans and Democrats at both ends of the spectrum.

"Some of the core issues that are bringing the 'mad as hell' emotion up is people hear that the economy is improving but they don't see it in their hometowns," Duckworth, a congresswoman from Hoffman Estates, told the Daily Herald editorial board. "When I go to Normal and the Mitsubishi plant is shut down ... I go down to Peoria ... and they find out Caterpillar has built a plant in Malaysia ... the way we deal with it is we deal with the job issue."

Duckworth is making a bid against Republican incumbent Mark Kirk of Highland Park in a nationally watched race that could help decide the balance of power of the Senate.

"I want to make investments in manufacturing, I want to make investments in all the things Illinois should be leading the nation on and bringing jobs back to this state. We have the resources here," she said.

That includes investments in renewable energy and in areas where local manufacturing is strong, such as the tool and die industry, which has a nationally known base in Elk Grove Village.

"We have to invest in the companies that are here. We have to give tax credits to the companies that keep jobs here," Duckworth said.

Kirk also has supported expanding tax credits for small businesses and improving the state's transportation and logistics infrastructure to boost the local economy.

But he and Duckworth differ markedly on the subject of free community college tuition.

As a Democrat, Duckworth said she's not only focused on gaining the trust and support of those who might support Republican presidential bidder Donald Trump, but also supporters of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary who expressed concern about large student loan debt. Duckworth has sponsored a bill that would allow students to refinance student loans at lower rates. She wants to expand programs providing free tuition at community colleges, such as Harper College's Promise Program, which provides up to two years in free tuition if students in high school maintain solid grades, have good attendance and take part in community service.

Kirk in 2014 voted against a bill allowing students to refinance loans paid for by increasing taxes on millionaires. He also says he's opposed to tuition-free community college.

"I think I worry about creating a new entitlement program," Kirk said during a recent meeting with the Chicago Tribune editorial board.

The election is Nov. 8.

