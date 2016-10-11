Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/11/2016 2:27 PM

Chicago Blackhawks eager to open the NHL season

  • Chicago Blackhawks fans will fill the United Center again Wednesday when the Hawks host the St. Louis Blues for their NHL season opener.

John Dietz
 
 

The last week of a hockey training camp can be tedious, so it's no wonder the Blackhawks can't wait to begin the season in front of their home crowd Wednesday night against St. Louis.

"Can't wait. It's been a long summer," Brent Seabrook said. "The boys are itching to get back on the ice at the United Center and get a game in."

After playing the Blues, the Hawks have home-and-home contests Friday and Saturday against Nashville, a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

"We might as we'll get right into it," Jonathan Toews said. "Why not start with three (straight) against two division rivals? It'll be tough, but we'll be ready for it."

It's imperative the Hawks don't stumble out of the gate, because their schedule is friendly at the outset with:

• Eleven of the first 16 games at home; and

• Games 4-11 coming against Philadelphia, Columbus, Toronto, Calgary, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Calgary again and Colorado.

Of those, only the Kings and surprising Flyers made the playoffs last year.

Glassy eyed:

Jonathan Toews fell asleep before the Cubs lost Game 3 of the NLDS to the Giants in 13 innings early Tuesday morning, but Brent Seabrook made it all the way to the end. It gave the defenseman a taste of what Hawks fans have gone through in past postseasons.

"I can understand why the fans in Chicago get (honked) off when we're going into 2 and 3 overtimes," Seabrook said. "I was up until 1:45 last night trying to watch the game. Made it a tough morning this morning with the kids getting me up."

Roster move:

Brandon Mashinter and Mark McNeill cleared waivers Tuesday and were assigned to Rockford.

