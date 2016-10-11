Girls volleyball: Batavia downs Larkin

hello

Maddy Boyer had 6 kills and 6 digs to lead the Batavia girls volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-20 win over Larkin in Upstate Eight River action Tuesday night.

Sam Juarez added 5 kills and 10 digs for the Bulldogs (15-13, 3-3).

Natalie Kofie had 19 digs and 12 assists to lead Larkin (13-18, 2-4) while April McGhee and Mallory Boulton added 5 kills each.

CL South d. CL Central: Jordan Proszenyak had 6 kills, 3 aces and 12 digs and Madi Dahl added 22 digs as the Gators (9-14, 6-7) won this Fox Valley Conference match 25-23, 25-23. Also contributing for Crystal Lake South were Aurora Nero (5 kills, 7 digs), Hannah Koenig (4 kills, 3 blocks), Michaela Madden (5 assists), Emily Slimko (8 assists) and Yianna Kirimis (4.5 blocks).

South Elgin d. West Aurora: Taylor Hankins had 6 kills and 7 digs and Sarah Murray added 5 digs to lead the Storm (13-12-2, 2-3) to a 25-23, 25-22 Upstate Eight Valley win. Gillian Jones (11 kills), Natalie Jones (11 assists) and Grace Van Dorn (8 assists) led West Aurora (15-13-1).

McHenry d. Dundee-Crown: In the FVC, Ayana Gard (11 kills, 9 digs), Ali Buckley (23 assists) and Zoe Sitarz (14 digs) led Dundee-Crown (7-12, 4-10) in a 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 loss.

Harvest Christian d. Newark: Mikayla Robinson had 12 kills and 7 blocks to lead the Lions to a 25-10, 25-19 nonconference win. Also contributing for Harvest (19-7) were Kaitlyn Murray (20 assists, 7 digs), Amanda Cassidy (5 aces, 6 kills) and Candis Kaplan (20 digs).