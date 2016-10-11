Endorsement: Carlson in Lake County Board Dist. 7

Lake County Board incumbent Steve Carlson and Democratic challenger Mary Turley profess mutual respect. And Carlson, a Gurnee Republican, is quick to commend his District 7 opponent on attending county board meetings more regularly than some elected officials. We share his admiration, both for Turley's desire to make a difference and her passion for mental health and other challenges. That said, she lacks Carlson's experience and his grasp of county issues. A 14-year board veteran, Carlson speaks plainly about what he sees as the insurmountable funding gap for the Route 53 extension, and he wants to shift the focus to other traffic improvements. He's working on a 211 system that would steer struggling residents toward the help they need. He is passionate about Lake County's forest preserves and committed to preserving this wonderful asset. That dedication and his realistic approach to county issues make him a strong candidate for re-election. Carlson earns our endorsement.