Authorities: Des Plaines man robbed bank to buy home

A Des Plaines man has been charged after he robbed a bank last week and told investigators he was hoping to use the money to buy a home, authorities said.

Timothy Chitwood, 53, was charged on Friday with bank robbery, according to the criminal complaint from the FBI.

According to the complaint, Chitwood entered the branch of U.S. Bank at 1223 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines, at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then "presented a white bag and said in a low voice something to the effect of, 'Just put the money in the bag,'" the complaint reads.

The teller complied and put what turned out to be $1,106 in the bag.

A bank manager called 911 and gave a description of the robber to police. A Des Plaines officer who had encountered Chitwood earlier panhandling in traffic along Oakton Street recognized the description and let police know who they were looking for. A few minutes later, Chitwood was located in the area and the bank teller identified him as the robber, according to the complaint. He had removed a sweater that was worn during the robbery. It was found outside a nearby auto parts store.

Officers then started searching the area for the money and found the white bag in a residential backyard about a block away. It also contained the sunglasses Chitwood could be seen wearing during the robbery and the handwritten note demanding money, investigators said.

Later that day, Chitwood confessed to the robbery saying he had been having money difficulties and was "tired of being broke," according to the complaint. He told investigators he had hopes of getting $10,000 for a down payment on a house.