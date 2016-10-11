Spooktacular Fall Fest returning to downtown Lombard

Lombard monsters, pirates, princesses and superheroes will get their trick-or-treat bags filled with goodies Sunday, Oct. 16, when downtown businesses invite them in during the Lombard Town Centre's 11th Annual Spooktacular Fall Fest.

The door-to-door merchant giveaways will be available from noon to 2 p.m., said Rachael Real, event chairwoman.

"They block off the streets so you have access to the shops, stores and the arts and crafts fair," Real said.

The community festival goes from noon to 4 p.m. on St. Charles Road from Main Street east to Lincoln Avenue and along Park Avenue. It also includes crafts, food, music, a petting zoo and children's activities.

Real said Trader Joe's, a new event sponsor, is donating 250 pumpkins for children to decorate with markers, stickers and yarn.

"We usually go through those pretty darn fast," she said.

Real, a Lombard Town Centre board member, said she will be there hosting a tent for her employer, Keller Williams Real Estate and its business associates, Guaranteed Rate.

Representatives from several other businesses that don't have physical addresses in Lombard's downtown also will be setting up booths, she said.

The festival usually draws about 4,000 people, said Lynne Magnavite, interim executive director of Lombard Town Centre, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the village's historic downtown area.

"It's a family event to highlight the local businesses," Magnavite said. "They sort of add components to it every year."

On stage this year will be a troupe from The Dance Center at noon, along with pop music performed by Spooktacular newcomer Tommy Pope at 1:30, followed by a performance by the Mighty Joe band at 2:30 p.m.

A demonstration from Team Elite from Sky Centers Martial Arts will be presented outdoors in front of the martial arts center at 112 W. St. Charles Road, she said.

Magnavite said the festival is being presented in partnership with Prairie Food Co-op, a Lombard-based community-owned business currently building its membership base with the goal of opening a grocery store next year.

Representatives from the co-op will be on hand, offering locally produced food and hosting games and entertainment, she said, including a show performed by the Plank Road Folk Music Society.

Magnavite said several downtown businesses will offer sidewalk sales and there also will be bouncy house rides.

Real said proceeds from the Fall Fest benefit the Lombard Town Centre.

"It's a nice way for businesses to meet and greet customers and potential customers," she said.

"It really brings the community together," said Magnavite. "It's just downtown Lombard at its best."