10/11/2016

Roskam still plans to vote for Trump

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam still is planning to vote for Donald Trump for president, Roskam spokesman David Pasch said on Tuesday.

The confirmation comes as other GOP leaders are distancing themselves from Trump after a video surfaced last week of a 2005 conversation in which the reality TV star talked about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women.

Roskam, a Wheaton resident, called Trump's comments and the attitude that they reflect "disgusting and corrosive."

Still, Roskam said last week -- days before the scandal broke -- that the election is a "binary choice."

He said he views Trump as a "wild card" who he was "choosing to vote for ... over the unworthy candidate." Roskam reiterated that intention on Tuesday.

Roskam said Trump has made comments during the campaign that the congressman doesn't agree with. He also says he won't defend "every wild statement" Trump makes.

