Defense working to dismiss part of Melodie Gliniewicz case

hello

Melodie Gliniewicz's defense attorneys will sift through thousands of pages of court documents as they seek a dismissal of part of her case.

At a hearing Tuesday, lawyer Donald Morrison said Gliniewicz's defense team intends to make a constitutional challenge in the motion to dismiss charges of unlawful use of charitable funds exceeding $1,000 brought against Gliniewicz, 51, of Antioch Township.

Morrison told Lake County Circuit Judge James Booras that "vagueness" of the accusations will be cited in the motion to have part of the case dismissed. Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Scott Turk said he would need about two weeks to respond to the defense motion, which led Booras to schedule the next hearing in the case for Nov. 15.

"We're going though 12,000 pages of discovery," Morrison said. "We are trying to pare down the facts."

Gliniewicz faces felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy, unlawful use of charitable funds for personal gain, and money laundering. She's pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

She was charged after an investigation into her late husband, Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, showed they had been using money donated to Fox Lake Law Enforcement Explorer Post 300 for their own purposes, authorities have said.

Joe Gliniewicz killed himself Sept. 1, 2015, and staged it to appear as if he'd been killed in the line of duty, authorities said, because he feared the thefts would be uncovered.

Investigators found inconsistencies in financial documents involving Joe Gliniewicz while investigating his death, police said. Money from the Explorer fund was used to pay for a trip to Hawaii, coffee shop purchases, tickets for the Fox Lake Theatre and at least 400 restaurant charges, authorities allege.

Melodie Gliniewicz served as a civilian adviser to the post. If found guilty of all charges, she could be sentenced to a maximum seven years in prison or probation, authorities said.

Booras received the Melodie Gliniewicz case after Judge Victoria Rossetti removed herself last month. Rossetti said in court she wanted to avoid the appearance of impropriety due to a potential conflict of interest, but did not comment further.