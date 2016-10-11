Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/11/2016 5:34 PM

Hooters opens in Gurnee, marks return to Lake County

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Hooters opened Monday on Northridge Drive in Gurnee, just west of Six Flags Great America. Hooters took over a building used by International House of Pancakes until it closed early this year.

       Hooters opened Monday on Northridge Drive in Gurnee, just west of Six Flags Great America. Hooters took over a building used by International House of Pancakes until it closed early this year.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Hooters opened Monday on Northridge Drive in Gurnee, just east of the Tri-State Tollway's Grand Avenue interchange and near Six Flags Great America.

       Hooters opened Monday on Northridge Drive in Gurnee, just east of the Tri-State Tollway's Grand Avenue interchange and near Six Flags Great America.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Hooters has ended a nearly 10-year absence in Lake County by opening near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

An estimated $1.8 million was spent by Hooters Management Corp. to take over and renovate a building previously used by International House of Pancakes. IHOP closed at the end of February.

Hooters announced it opened for business Monday at 5670 Northridge Drive, near Great America just east of the Tri-State Tollway-Grand Avenue interchange.

Sal Melilli, chief operating officer of Hooters Management Corp., said he expects to draw locals, tourists and southeastern Wisconsin residents to the new Gurnee location.

"We are very excited to be in Gurnee," Melilli said Tuesday. "We've been looking there for a very long time."

Hooters' Vernon Hills location closed in December 2006 after a four-year run.

Melilli said the Gurnee Hooters should have 90 to 100 employees. He said workers from other Hooters helped to launch the new establishment as the hiring process continues for Gurnee.

Hooters' interest in Gurnee dates to at least 1996. That's when late-Mayor Richard Welton said Hooters was exploring a location on Northridge -- the same street where Hooters opened this week.

Northridge Drive has a collection of restaurants and hotels, including Joe's Crab Shack, Olive Garden, LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Extended Stay America and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Gurnee village board members granted a liquor license to Hooters in February. Mayor Kristina Kovarik said Hooters will be another option for residents and visitors.

Melilli, who is based in Chicago, said the ownership group's members are original founders of the Hooters concept.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account