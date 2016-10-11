Hooters opens in Gurnee, marks return to Lake County

hello

Hooters has ended a nearly 10-year absence in Lake County by opening near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

An estimated $1.8 million was spent by Hooters Management Corp. to take over and renovate a building previously used by International House of Pancakes. IHOP closed at the end of February.

Hooters announced it opened for business Monday at 5670 Northridge Drive, near Great America just east of the Tri-State Tollway-Grand Avenue interchange.

Sal Melilli, chief operating officer of Hooters Management Corp., said he expects to draw locals, tourists and southeastern Wisconsin residents to the new Gurnee location.

"We are very excited to be in Gurnee," Melilli said Tuesday. "We've been looking there for a very long time."

Hooters' Vernon Hills location closed in December 2006 after a four-year run.

Melilli said the Gurnee Hooters should have 90 to 100 employees. He said workers from other Hooters helped to launch the new establishment as the hiring process continues for Gurnee.

Hooters' interest in Gurnee dates to at least 1996. That's when late-Mayor Richard Welton said Hooters was exploring a location on Northridge -- the same street where Hooters opened this week.

Northridge Drive has a collection of restaurants and hotels, including Joe's Crab Shack, Olive Garden, LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Extended Stay America and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Gurnee village board members granted a liquor license to Hooters in February. Mayor Kristina Kovarik said Hooters will be another option for residents and visitors.

Melilli, who is based in Chicago, said the ownership group's members are original founders of the Hooters concept.