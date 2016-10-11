Lombard woman dies after being hit by truck in Indiana

Police say a suburban Chicago woman died after she was struck by a semi when she pulled over on an Indiana interstate and stepped outside her SUV.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton says 30-year-old Nika L. Trippi of Lombard died Monday morning on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana's Jasper County. The trooper says Trippi pulled over on the highway's outer shoulder to check on noise coming from her vehicle. Halliburton says a passing semi struck her after she closed her driverside door.

Police are searching for the semi. They say it never stopped and continued south on Interstate 65.

Trippi was thrown under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Trippi's mother and two children were inside the parked vehicle when she was struck. They were not injured.

Trippi worked at Zazu Salon in Hinsdale. A Tuesday Facebook post from the salon recalls Trippi as "an extraordinary person who was deeply loved by her co-workers and clients."

"She will be remembered for her kindness and contagious smile and will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives she touched," the post continues.

A GiveForward page has been set up to help with future expenses for Trippi's two daughters at pages.giveforward.com/remembrance/page-74c3zb5/.