West Dundee's Riley Elmore advances on 'The Voice'

Riley Elmore, a junior at Dundee-Crown High School, moved on to the next round on "The Voice" Monday. Photo by Chris Haston/NBC

Host Carson Daly, center, talks with Riley Elmore, right, 16, of West Dundee, and Natasha Bure following the first battle round on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night. Photo courtesy of Tyler Golden/NBC

Riley Elmore, right, 16, of West Dundee, sings "Cry Me a River" with competitor Natasha Bure during the first battle round on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night. Photo courtesy of Tyler Golden/NBC

Riley Elmore, 16, of West Dundee, sings "Cry Me a River" during the first battle round on NBC's "The Voice" Monday. Photo courtesy of Tyler Golden/NBC

Dundee-Crown junior Riley Elmore won his first battle on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night, advancing to the next round of competition.

Elmore, 16, of West Dundee, sang a duet of "Cry Me a River" with competitor Natasha Bure. Even though most of the judges deemed Bure the winner of the singing competition, team captain Adam Levine had the final say and chose Elmore as the winner.

"If we all closed our eyes and listened to people sing that are left on the show, yours would be the one voice that we could all recognize immediately. That is extremely valuable to have," Levine told him.'

Sammy Hagar was among those tweeting congratulation messages to Elmore, who is known for his Frank Sinatra-like singing style. Hagar wrote, "At 16 I wouldn't know what to do with a voice like that, but you've got a shot. Roll over Frank!"

Elmore posted pictures of himself on Instagram from this weekend, wearing jeans and a hoodie and performing at Riverbottom Ice Cream in Algonquin.

Check back later at DailyHerald.com to see what Elmore says about Monday night's show.

"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.